FBI agent-involved shooting on Red Line train caused delays near Medical Center Metrorail station

BETHESDA, Md. — A shooting involving an FBI agent caused several train delays near Medical Center Metrorail Station Tuesday morning, according to Metro Transit Police.

The shooting happened on a Red Line train near Medical Center just before 7 a.m., police said.

Police said a person was shot and transported from Medical Center Station to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Metro Transit Police are working to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.

The FBI is also conducting their own investigation into the shooting.

Metro officials said trains are no longer bypassing the Medical Center station after trains were single-tracking between Friendship Heights and Van Ness and between Grosvenor and Medical Center due to the police investigation.

As of 9:30 a.m., Medical Center Metrorail Station has re-opened.

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Trains single tracking btwn Grosvenor & Medical Center due to a police investigation at Medical Center. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 15, 2020