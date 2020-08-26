Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Northwest DC

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, NW.

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in northwest D.C.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound, police said. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Adam Fongyen, of Northwest D.C.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and the details of what led up to the shooting are not known.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.