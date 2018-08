WASHINGTON -- The fatal shooting of a man marks the 100th homicide in D.C. this year, according to Metropolitan police.

The shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of 7th Street and Girard Street in Northeast D.C.

Police said a man was fatally shot. He was rushed to the hospital, however was then pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

As of right now, 7th St. between Franklin and Girard is closed. Franklin St. from 10th to 6th St. is also closed.

Edgewood St NE shutdown for late-night homicide... According to stats on MPD’s website, this is the 100th homicide of the year... As of yesterday, they were up 36% compared to last year #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/ajbhyTrHDE — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 23, 2018

