WASHINGTON — A fatal shooting in Chinatown led to a shootout with D.C. police that injured one man. Both shootings occurred near the National Portrait Gallery Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police said a suspect shot an adult male multiple times in the 700 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The man shot was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, D.C. police officers who heard the shots engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspected shooter, police said. In the 700 block of 10th St., NW, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least two officers, police said.

Police said the suspect was hit one time in the hand or the arm, and sustained a non-life threatening injury. The suspect ran to the 1000 block of H Street, NW and was confronted by another officer, police said. That officer arrested the suspect and a handgun was recovered from the scene.



DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said shootings in the neighborhood are "very unusual."

"This is a very, very safe part of town," Newsham said. "This was what appears to be a very brazen act by a violent offender, and thankfully our police officers were close enough to ensure that this person was quickly taken into custody."

Newsham said none of the officers were injured in the shooting.

Across town, D.C. police are also working another officer-involved shooting in Petworth, near 7th and Taylor Streets, NW. Newsham said he had very few details at this time, but said one person had been shot by police officers in an incident that involved several officers. One handgun was recovered at the scene.

