Family remembers scooter rider killed in Northeast hit-and-run

DC Police said the driver also hit a parked car at 51st Street and Lee Street but never stopped.

WASHINGTON — The family of a man killed while riding a scooter in Northeast, D.C. says he was known to be spunky, energetic and free-spirited.

DC Police said 20-year-old Edgar Delcid died after he was hit by a driver who never stopped last Thursday. The incident happened near the intersection of 51st Street and Lee Street in NE around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of a gold Lincoln Town Car failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Delcid who was riding a black and blue Tao-Tao scooter, according to police. The investigation revealed the driver continued to skid through the intersection and hit a parked car. However, police said the driver kept going.

Paramedics rushed Delcid to the hospital where he later died.

"It's not easy but we're hanging in there," Jonathan Delcid, Edagr's brother, said. "I couldn't believe it to be honest."

Jonathan Delcid said his brother leaves behind three siblings and their parents. He described his brother as someone who always kept a positive vibe.

"Every time you get behind the wheel you got to remember it's either your life or somebody else's," he said. "We got to be careful and remember it's a privilege."

"He always kept a positive energy around him."



Friends & family of Edgar Delcid, the scooter rider killed in a hit-and-run in NE, describe him as a peacemaker, spunky and energetic. So far there have been 16 traffic-related deaths in DC. This time last year it was nine. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/fZRkzeXWnu — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) May 4, 2021

Jonathan Delcid's girlfriend, Maribel Lovos, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. She's remembering the victim as someone who never liked to see others fight.

"He never liked violence and always kept a positive energy around," Lovos said.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 16 traffic-related deaths in D.C. while the number was nine in 2020, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.