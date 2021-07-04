Man, dog dead in DC house fire

WASHINGTON — A man and his dog have died in a house fire in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning, firefighters said in a tweet.
Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Monroe Street, NE around 4:30 a.m. and found a two-story home engulfed in flames.
Responding firefighters were able to knock the fire down in about 20 minutes, but reported later in the morning that a man and a dog were found dead inside the home once the flames were extinguished.
D.C. Fire and EMS are still investigating the cause of the fire, and it was not clear whether the home had working smoke detectors.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim in this fire.
Following the morning's fire, D.C. fire said firefighters would go back to the area to perform smoke alarm checks at neighboring homes and pass out fire prevention literature.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
