Hoarding conditions found at fire that killed elder SE woman

Elders who live with clutter are at higher risk of injury and death in fires, DC firefighters say

WASHINGTON — An elderly woman pulled from a burning townhome apartment in Southeast, D.C. has died, according to DC Fire/EMS authorities. The victim's identity has not been released.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 2300 block of Skyland Place, SE, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responding to the home reported "hoarding conditions" and said the resident of the unit was at first "unaccounted for" as firefighters pushed into the burning unit, according to recorded radio conversations of the incident.

Police said the victim was located on the second floor of the apartment and brought out while the building was still on fire, according to witnesses, who said rescuers attempted to resuscitate her immediately. Fire officials said that the clutter in the unit was a serious challenge during the incident.

Thursday, D.C. firefighters fanned out in the neighborhood to offer fire safety information and free smoke detector installations. Authorities put a particular focus on talking with elders living alone.

"We know from our data that elderly people are at the highest risk for injury and death due to fire," Deputy DC Fire Cheif Mitchell Kannry said. "That's a population that we know is vulnerable and we want to make sure we can reach out to them."