Family seeks answers after 2 suspects abandon wrecked car and ran from fatal DC collision

An 18-year-old Madison Jones was killed at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue SE and 11th St SE

WASHINGTON — A shattered D.C. family wants to know who is responsible for the death of their vibrant 18-year-old daughter, who was killed in a car accident in Southeast Washington early Thursday morning.

Madison Jones died after being thrown from the Ford Focus she was riding in after a collision with a 2017 Mercedes C300 at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue SE and 11th Street SE at 12:24 AM Thursday, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The people riding in the Mercedes abandoned the wreckage and ran, police said.

Detectives are working to find out who they are.

Jones' family is appealing to the community for information.

"I want to know that they have been caught and stand for what they did to my family," said Jones' grief-stricken mother Sherese Jones of Northwest Washington.

"It's just an insurmountable loss that we can't get back."

According to police, the car Jones was riding in heading northbound on 11th Street Southeast had a green light and the right of way as it entered the intersection.

Jones, who was riding in the back seat, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said.

Her boyfriend, who was driving, and his mother, who was also in the car, were injured, according to Jones' family.

Jones had just been picked up by her boyfriend from her job at Buffalo Wild Wings in the Navy Yard, according to her family.

She had been saving to continue her education after graduating last year from the KIPP DC College Preparatory High School, her family said.

Jones's mother called her "brilliant".