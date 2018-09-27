WASHINGTON -- Family and friends gathered for a memorial ride in the middle of Dupont Circle Wednesday afternoon.

The group honored 20-year-old Carlos Alejandro Sanchez-Martin. He died Friday after he was hit by a scooter while on his car in Dupont Circle.

His mother told WUSA9 that he was a talented dancer who had come to the United States from Venezuela, a few years ago, to escape hardship in that country.

The memorial ride in Sanchez-Martin's honor started around 5:30 p.m. at Sonny Bono Park along New Hampshire Avenue.

Cyclists and scooter riders than circled around Dupont Circle before laying their bikes down in the street at the northern Massachusetts Avenue intersection.

The group blocked traffic for more than 5 minutes before tying a white-painted "ghost" scooter to a nearby stoplight. Police did not make any arrests.

Cycling activists block traffic at DuPont Circle @wusa9 https://t.co/y9KQ9oYqwZ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 26, 2018

The group is advocating for more protected infrastructure for cyclists and scooters along Dupont Circle, raised crosswalks and longer pedestrian crossing times.

On Thursday, the DC Council will hold a hearing to go over its Vision Zero initiative and ways to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe on the streets of DC.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to pay for Carlos Alejandro Sanchez-Martin's funeral. You can find it by clicking here.

