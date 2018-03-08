WASHINGTON. -- The family of a Northern Virginia man shot to death by U.S. Park Police filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the government Friday.

On November 17, 2017, Bijan Ghaisar fled a fender-bender in which somebody else hit him on the George Washington Parkway. Moments later after he drove off, two Park Police officers began pursuing him. When he stopped, the officers ran up to Ghairsar with pointed guns.

As seen on video released by Fairfax County Police, Ghaisar slowly drove off, and as he did so, the Park Police officers opened fire, shooting the 25--year-old. Ghaisar's black Jeep rolled down an embankment in the Fort Hunt area and the officers fire more shots, a total of nine striking Ghaisar, the family said.

Ghaisar’s family claims no one told them why Park Police pursued the 25-year-old man last November. They said no one told them why Ghaisar was shot nine times. Adding that they were not allowed to see him in the hospital before he died.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, attorneys said 250 days have passed since the shooting without any information being released.

“Everything about this case, from the chase to the shooting, to the subsequent treatment of the family, has been cruel,” the lawsuit states. “Eight months is too long for any grieving family to live without any explanation about why law enforcement officers killed their son and brother while authorities sit on relevant information.”

During a news conference Friday, the family asked for justice.

“This is day 259. There has not been a day that I have not cried multiple times closing my office door, or at home in the morning or afternoon," Ghaisar's father said. "I don’t think I will ever recover from this for the rest of my life. I am only here to get justice for my son.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

Ghaisar v United States

