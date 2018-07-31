A family is anxious to find out if their family member is one of three sets of remains found in and near a Southeast D.C. apartment complex back in April.

The remains were found by a plumbing contractor who was laying pipe down in a crawl space.

For those on the outside, the remains are a disturbing sight, but for Paula Bright, she wonders if it's her sister. Fading polaroids are all they have left of Allean Logan.

Logan disappeared in 1999, leaving behind her two infant sons. "I watched my mom suffer and leave this earth not knowing if her child was alive or dead," said Bright.

Logan's family believes the young mother was kidnapped from her Southwest D.C. apartment. At the time, family says Logan had been taken over by D.C.'s drug and street culture.

Authorities are now doing DNA comparisons and two of Logan's sisters have submitted DNA. D.C. Police say the results from testing has not been completed by the medical examiner. And they will share any info once available.

