Family of Afghan interpreter killed in DC says community has helped them stay in their home

Ahmad Yar was the sole provider for his wife and four children, ages 15 months to 13 years, and was still sending money home to family overseas in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — After being gunned down in D.C. upon finishing a late Lyft shift, a 31-year-old father of four was killed in early July. Now, a month later, his family says a GoFundMe page has helped them stay in their home.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar worked as an interpreter for U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan before moving his family to the U.S. in 2021. The family lived in Alexandria, Virginia. He supported his family by working as a tow truck driver and a Lyft driver.

But, unfortunately, while working for Lyft, just after midnight on July 3, he was shot and killed in his car in Northeast D.C. Police responded to 11th Street Northeast, near D Street Northeast, after receiving a report of a shooting -- which is where he was found. He was taken to the hospital to be treated, but he died due to his injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page started for his family has raised more than $515,000. The fundraiser was started by the nonprofit organization Heart of an Ace. They stated that the efforts are in collaboration with fundraising effort on Facebook hosted by Help Build Tomorrow to assist with burial costs and immediate needs.

"By donating to this cause, you become a beacon of hope for Nasrat's family, ensuring that they can navigate the path ahead with the support and stability they desperately need," the GoFundMe states.

An update on the page this week says the fundraiser has kept his widow and children from being evicted. The remaining funds are being put into a trust for the family.