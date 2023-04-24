DC Fire warns of person impersonating fire equipment inspector

Someone posing as a fire protection inspector took nearly $1,000 from one DC business, a police report shows.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. business is asking for help finding a person they say scammed them out of nearly $1,000 while posing as a fire equipment inspector

According to an incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the owners of Pearl's Bagels, located in Northwest D.C., told responding officers on Saturday that someone walked into the store impersonating someone from a company called Metro Fire Prevention. The man was able to get away with $970, according to the police report.

The bagel shop posted a surveillance image on Twitter showing a man in a black shirt and black hat. The shop said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., which is the busiest time for the restaurant.

The shop said the man showed up with fake invoices and was there to service equipment. The company the man claimed to be from is the same one that regularly services the shop's fire equipment, such as fire extinguishers.

Here’s one of his 4 fake invoices. He showed up at a hectic time, claimed he was with the (real) company that we use to service our equipment, had our manager call us to talk, then hung up and told our her we had said to just pay the invoices in cash (a lie). pic.twitter.com/j0qbINqrmV — Pearl's Bagels (@pearlsbagels) April 22, 2023

Owner Oliver Cox said the man sounded just official enough to get away with the money.

"He definitely figured out a way to sound as believable as possible and speak in a way that sounded like he worked for the company we do contract with," Cox said.

Police are looking to charge the man with first-degree fraud, but so far, no arrests have been made in this incident.

On Monday, DC Fire and EMS warned of the scam saying DC Fire inspectors will always arrive in uniform.

"We remind the community our inspectors will always be in full uniform, carry city ID, and will never ask for payment or cash," DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

A DC business was recently scammed by someone impersonating a fire protection system employee. While this did not involve our department, we remind the community our inspectors will always be in full uniform, carry city ID, and will never ask for payment or cash. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/GY8xR4j2pm — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 24, 2023

Cox called the whole thing "brazen" and "violating."

"Especially in an era when you got to assume that there are security cameras in every business you're in. There's certainly cameras on a lot of blocks of downtown cities."

Cox hopes getting the word out about what happened will help bring the man to justice.

"Obviously it's a little embarrassing for us that this happened to us and we got fooled, but basically we just wanted to get out there and say, 'Don't be like us. Don't be fooled, and be aware that this could happen to you too,'" Cox said. "Hopefully we can get him off the streets."