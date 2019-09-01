On Tuesday, as President Donald J. Trump gave his first national address from the Resolute desk, a group of protesters waved a "fake crisis" sign outside.

Kristen Mink, the DC-area teacher who famously confronted former EPA head Scott Pruitt, hosted the protest outside of the White House. Demonstrators held illuminated letters up that together spelled, “fake crisis" and urged everyone there not to listen to the President's words.

The crowd wasn’t huge, but some there conveyed their shutdown troubles are heading in that direction.

One government employee in attendance, who asked not to be identified said, “It’s mostly frustrating because I work at an agency that does important work and I’m upset about not being able to do that work right now. I had a number of – I’m an attorney. I had a number of subpoenas that were out with return dates the last week of December and this week. So I know those documents are sitting there waiting to be reviewed. There’s important enforcement action that needs to be taken.”

This same person faults the President and said she’s just grateful only one parent in their household is a government employee and not both.

Mink, the event's host, encouraged those there not to watch the president's address and slammed the major news networks for airing it.

“Both sides does not mean that you have to include fake information – false information,” said Mink frustrated that major news networks aired the presidential address. “That’s not a legitimate side of an issue. And what Donald Trump and his administration have been talking about is a crisis at the southern border that does not exist.”

“We also need a better immigration system than we have today,” said a man not afraid to discuss security and immigration issues.

David Snyder said he works in the private sector and is not directly impacted by the government shutdown. However, many of his close friends are.

“These are good people who put in an honest day’s work and who have a right to an honest day’s pay. And what we see is they’re basically being used as pawns. I think it’s time for that to end,” Snyder added.

“Trump is getting ready to spout a bunch of lies – to do a bunch of fear mongering,” Mink told the crowd as the night drew closer to 9 p.m.

The Maryland mother also made a point to highlight the more vulnerable lower income workers also impacted by the federal government shutdown: drivers and nannies included.