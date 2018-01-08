WASHINGTON -- A "Unite the Right" counter protest page was among the 32 pages and accounts removed by Facebook due to "coordinated inauthentic behavior." Despite the removal of the page, some of the co-hosts of the event say the event is still legitimate.

According to Facebook 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram were involved in the coordinated inauthentic behavior.

"This kind of behavior is not allowed on Facebook because we don’t want people or organizations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing," a Facebook release reads.

Facebook stated that they are still in the early phases of the investigation and don't have all of the information. It is not clear at this time who is behind the accounts. Facebook decided to inform the public due to the bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington on August 12.

The social media company did state however that "it's clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past."

A page called the "Resisters" is behind the event page for a protest that is scheduled on August 10 -12. The event called "No Unite the Right 2 - DC" was a counter protest to the "Unite the Right" event happening in D.C. that same weekend.

Despite Facebook's decision to take down the event page, some of the co-hosts are taking to social media to express their anger and reinforce that they are in fact legitimate. ShutItDownDC tweeted that they aren't promoting anybody's views but their own.

The event was created by Resisters, but was used for legitimate protest organizing and promotion. Specifically, local organizers put our own messaging, graphics, and videos in it. We did not promote anyones views except our own. — ShutItDownDC (@shutitdowndc) July 31, 2018

Scott Ross who refers to himself as an Africanist anthropologist and humanitarian on Twitter, also tweeted something similar saying that Facebook deleted an event that many local D.C. activists had been working on organizing.

Yesterday Facebook deleted an FB event for a protest that myself and dozens of local DC activists have been organizing in response to white supremacists coming to our city. Facebook erased the real work of antiracists, #AllOutDC #DefendDC — Scott Ross (@scott_a_ross) August 1, 2018

According to Facebook however, the disabled page had inauthentic admins connected with five legitimate pages to co-host the event.

Facebook also stated that the admins of the five other legitimate pages have been updated on what happened. Additionally Facebook said they were reaching out to about 2,600 users interested in the event and then some 600 users who planned on attending the event.

