It's going to be extremely hot in the DMV for the next couple of day and a heat emergency was activated on Sunday.

Here are a few tips to stay safe.

Wear Sunscreen

But, not because of the heat.

Sunburn results from exposure to UV radiation, which is distinct from the heat by emitted the sun.

However, since there is little cloud cover in the forecast over the next couple of days, sunscreen will provide people walking outside an important layer of protection for their skin.

Heat Strokes are Emergencies

If someone you know is suffering from a heat stroke, you need to do more for them than get them some water and take them to a cool place.

Heat strokes need to be treated with urgent care. Immediately seek out medical attention.

Heat strokes can result in death for a victim if they do not receive proper care.

Check Your Medication

Certain types of medication can impact your body differently during a heat wave.

According to the CDC, some medications can actually impact the body's ability to cool down. While other drugs can even cause one's body temperature to heat up.

Make sure to consult your doctor if you have questions.

Lower Levels are Cool

If the air conditioning goes out in your home, the lowest level in the building is the best place to stay cool.

Important tip: hot air rises.

