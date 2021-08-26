Expired DC driver’s license? You only have two weeks left to renew it

The deadline to renew was previously July 1, 2021 but it was extended to Sept. 9. It will not be extended further.

WASHINGTON — If you've been driving around the District ignoring that expired license in your wallet, now's the time to take action: All expired DC driver licenses and identification cards must be renewed by Sept. 9, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DC DMV offers online, by mail, and in-person renewals, but you cannot drive or operate a vehicle with an expired license.

After Sept. 9, if your DC DMV driver license has been expired for more than 365 days, you must take and pass the knowledge test or take the District's online traffic school course to waive taking the knowledge test. If your license has been expired for more than 545 days, you must take and pass both the knowledge test and the road skills test, scheduled by appointment only.

The department also specified that all expired DC learner permits will require re-testing after Sept. 9. The DC learner permit is non-renewable.

The DC DMV originally pushed back the deadline from July 1, 2021, saying that the extension would give residents more time to renew licenses that require in-person appointments.

For residents seeking an appointment, slots are added to the online appointment scheduler Tuesday through Friday, with new appointments potentially appearing throughout the week due to cancellations. Residents without Internet access can call 311 and a call taker will access the online appointment scheduler on their behalf.

The department also said if you're rushing to get in an appointment, be aware of the upcoming holiday.