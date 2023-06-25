Experiencing another world, another century at Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

Smithsonian commemorating first Saturday of summer by opening museums until midnight.

WASHINGTON — Science and space enthusiasts got the chance to explore another world and perhaps another century at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building on the first official Saturday of summer.

Sir Issac Newton took attendees back in time, telling them he made an appearance since he invented many of the inventions on display.

"Apparently everybody is interested in astronomy, so congratulations to the Americas!" he exclaimed.

But more importantly, he hopes that young people visiting the Astronomy Festival get some inspiration.

"It is for the children, above all, that we must endeavor to do such things," he said.

Rising sixth grader Josephine Naravarney is definitely interested in exploring space one day.

"I really like space," she explained, "Once I went to a conference at the space museum here in D.C. and I got an Artemis pin and ever since, I made a promise to go to space when I'm older."

Likewise, Jordan Ealy, who is a student in the Astronomy Department at the University of Maryland, says she's here on a Saturday night because she wishes she had something like this when she was younger.

"I needed this when I was little, just walking around and seeing people like me," she explained, "So to be that person, just present as an example - as in this is someone you can be. This is something that you can do."

Something Josephine hopes to do too.

"I want to inspire other girls out there to just follow your dreams," she said.