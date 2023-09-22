Events canceled across DMV ahead of rain, winds from Ophelia

Events across the region are being postponed or canceled, including a swimming event that had previously been postponed due to severe weather.

WASHINGTON — As Tropical Storm Ophelia brings more rain and wind to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, events across the region are being postponed or canceled, including a swimming event that had previously been postponed due to severe weather.

DC

'Splash' at the Anacostia River

An event that would have brought swimmers to the Anacostia River has been canceled. The event was originally planned for July 8 but was postponed due to heavy rain. Earlier this month, officials announced the event would now take place on Sept. 23, only for Ophelia to put an end to those plans.

"Due to the incoming extreme weather event and potential tropical storm that is forecast to hit the DC area this weekend, we are going to be canceling Splash on September 23rd. The forecast shows heavy rain, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind which would make it unsafe to have swimmers in the water. We are extremely disappointed to cancel our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call."

Maryland

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Festival officials have decided to close the event as the region continues to feel the effects of Ophelia on Sept. 23. Those who have purchased tickets for this weekend will be refunded in full automatically.

The Festival is still scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Sunday. No refunds will be issued for this day unless the event decides to close. While the festival is still going to open, ticket sales have been suspended for the day in order to preserve the site grounds and parking.

Charles County

With Charles County being under three National Weather Service advisories due to Ophelia, Charles County Public Schools has canceled all district activities and events for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, and Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Principals at schools who were planning to celebrate homecoming with dances this weekend will be communicating directly with parents, staff and students about any make-up plans

Any additional schedule changes for the school system will be posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/ .

Walk to End Alzheimer's Charles County

The Walk to End Alzheimer's Charles County at La Plata Town Hall was originally scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials have postponed the walk and say a new date will be announced soon.

Anne Arundel County Schools

AACPS says all school-sponsored activities scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

"Out of an abundance of caution in light of the State of Emergency issued earlier tonight by Governor Wes Moore and due to poor weather and deteriorating travel conditions expected by the arrival of Tropical Storm Ophelia tonight and through tomorrow, all Anne Arundel County Schools-sponsored activities scheduled for Saturday, September 23, are postponed."

Information on when the dates will be rescheduled will be forthcoming.

Virginia

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools has announced that all school-related activities or events on school grounds on Saturday have been canceled. Those activities include:

In and out of division extracurricular activities

In and out of division interscholastic contests

team practices

field trips

professional learning and training courses

Recreation programs and community use by outside groups not affiliated with FCPS.

Alexandria County

Alexandria City Public Schools facilities will be closed on Saturday. All scheduled activities are canceled, including:

All athletics

Saturday Language Academy

Any community activities scheduled at ACPS facilities