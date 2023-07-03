Escaped DC inmate arrested after over a month on the run

On March 7, police reported that Kenneth Phillips, 22, escaped custody after he was taken to Howard University Medical Center for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — After more than a month of searching, DC Police have arrested a man who escaped the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Editor's Note: The video attached was from the original reporting about the escapee on March 7.

On March 7, police reported that Kenneth Phillips, 22, escaped custody after he was taken to Howard University Medical Center for treatment. They said he was able to escape DOC staff and leave the hospital on foot.

Phillips, who was originally arrested in 2021 for carjacking and burglary, was apprehended on Monday, April 17, with a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, putting and end to his time on the run. Information about the arrest warrant has not been released, this includes what new charge or charges Phillips is facing.

MPD has arrested 22-year-old Kenneth Phillips, who escaped from DC Department of Corrections custody in early March. https://t.co/F7r0u7L6gl pic.twitter.com/i4cY169uTO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department did end their announcement of the arrest by thanking the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in the case as well as the public for their tips.