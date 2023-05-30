Employee shot at Northeast DC restaurant

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man working at a restaurant in Northeast D.C. was shot on Tuesday.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of H Street NE just after 12:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say the man was conscious and breathing when help arrived.
Investigators claim the suspect and an employee got into an argument at the restaurant which escalated and the suspect shot the worker. There is no word on what the argument was about.
The suspect ran away after the shooting.
The employee was conscious and breathing when help arrived. He was taken to an area hospital and his current condition is unknown.
Police are now on the lookout for a man around 26 or 27 years old with long dreads in a bun and a thin build. The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
