WASHINGTON -- ‘Fake news’ apparel being sold at the Newseum has caught the eye of journalists across social media.

“This t-shirt doesn’t belong anywhere. It particularly doesn’t belong at the @Newseum, a place that celebrates journalism and has the First Amendment etched in stone outside its building,” said Matt Viser of the Boston Globe.

Politico's Jake Sherman called it "embarrassing."

The shirt in question quotes then-President-elect Donald Trump to CNN’s Jim Acosta: You are fake news.

It is being sold for $19.97.

Poynter, a global instructor in journalism, pointed out the merchandise and printed the Newseum’s mission, which is “to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.”

According to Poynter, they reached out to the Newseum on the shirt which wrote back, “As a nonpartisan organization, people with differing viewpoints feel comfortable visiting the Newseum, and one of our greatest strengths is that we’re champions not only of a free press but also of free speech.”

Poynter also pointed out the Make America Great Again gear available on the site, though these items appear to have been on sale long before the Fake News shirt. The Newseum told Poynter their Make America Great Again Hat is one of their best-selling items.

The Newseum features several exhibits meant to educate visitors about the news, First Amendment and more. One exhibit honors and remembers journalists killed doing their jobs. Another displays places around the world where journalists face the most danger telling stories.

