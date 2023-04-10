Roving grammarian quizzes passersby at Lincoln Memorial

Author and expert Ellen Jovin is on a mission to answer your burning questions.

WASHINGTON — A self-proclaimed word nerd is on a mission to answer your questions about language and grammar. Author and expert Ellen Jovin took her grammar table to the National Mall to answer questions and quiz passersby near the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.

Jovin started her grammar table in 2018 outside her apartment in New York City. Now, she's brought her table to all 50 states.

"I answer the grammar questions of America," Jovin said Wednesday.

She fielded many of those questions from the people around the Lincoln Memorial.

"Where are you on sneaked and snuck?" one person asked.

But she also quizzed others about how to use semicolons, past participles and other usage issues.

"I love language," Jovin said. "It's the magic that ties us all together into human communities. I love the expressiveness of it, I love the technical elements."

So she took her passion on the road.

"It's meant to be fun. I wanted to get out and have more human connection," Jovin said.

Jovin has written several books on grammar, including her most recent "Rebel With A Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian," which spotlights the start of the grammar table specifically.