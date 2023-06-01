x
DC

11 children, 4 adults left without a home after fire in Northwest DC

A blaze that started on the first floor of a two-story rowhome were quickly under control but resulted in 15 residents displaced.

WASHINGTON — A fire was contained after flames broke out on the first floor at a two-story middle rowhomes on Sunday morning, according to DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Crews were called to the rowhomes Princeton Place for a working fire around 3 a.m. 

One person jumped from the second floor of the burning rowhome, DC Fire and EMS said, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

As a result of the fire, 11 children and four adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was called to the scene. The organization will be assisting those who have been displaced. 

