11 children, 4 adults left without a home after fire in Northwest DC

A blaze that started on the first floor of a two-story rowhome were quickly under control but resulted in 15 residents displaced.

WASHINGTON — A fire was contained after flames broke out on the first floor at a two-story middle rowhomes on Sunday morning, according to DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Crews were called to the rowhomes Princeton Place for a working fire around 3 a.m.

One person jumped from the second floor of the burning rowhome, DC Fire and EMS said, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the fire, 11 children and four adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.