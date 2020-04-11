Election Day brings time to reflect for some along the National Mall

As many people waited in lines to vote on Tuesday, others used the occasion to reflect on the election and the path of the country.

WASHINGTON — While Election Day brought crowds of people out to vote at polling locations, others spent time along the National Mall reflecting on the historic day.

Some took pictures, others simply sat and took in the day while gazing at the White House or Lincoln Memorial.

Caitlyn Hampton decided to bike over to the Supreme Court building on Tuesday while wearing a personal protective mask in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Tuesday, she said the legacy of the late Supreme Court justice and the bitter battle over her replacement remained close to her heart.

"It’s a big moment and I just wanted a chance to reflect," she said, looking on at the landmark. "I'm hoping for the best and just taking a moment in the peace and quiet right now.”

Near the White House, one man decided to bring dinner and picnic during the evening while thinking about the significance of Election Day.

"It’s reflecting over the last four years and looking at what the next four could be," he said. "Seeing some of the different flavors of people you see around here is interesting.”

Megan Anderson traveled in with her daughter from Washington state and said being along the National Mall brought a special experience.

On Tuesday evening, she said seeing the White House brought all sorts of emotions and thoughts.

"I’m wondering what’s going through everybody’s head that’s in the White House," Anderson said. "Where are they moving? Are they not moving?”

With her young daughter nearby, Anderson added that Election Day brought a reminder of what it means to be American and a special opportunity to make your voice heard.