WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a Northeast D.C. home late Monday night, D.C. fire officials said.

A D.C. Fire unit noticed smoke in the area of 10th Street and Crittenden Street while on a fuel run. The crew found a two-story duplex on fire in the 4800 block of 10th Street and radioed for help, according to tweets from officials.

The firefighters found flames in the basement walls extended to the first floor, officials said.

Responding crews found an elderly woman inside the home on the second floor. They rescued the woman who was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries, officials said. The woman has not yet been identified.

The flames was brought under control and investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze, according to D.C. Fire tweets.

Metropolitan police shut down 10th Street, NE, between Crittenden and Decatur streets for a some time.

There were no smoke alarms inside the home and the department did not receive 911 calls reporting the incident, officials said.

All D.C. residents who need smoke alarms, or know someone who does, are advised by DC Fire and EMS to call 311 to have one installed.

RELATED: Improperly discarded smoking materials started huge Fairfax County fire, causing $48M in damages

RELATED: Crews battle house fire in Prince George's County

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.