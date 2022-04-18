Effective immediately: Masks optional on Metro

Effective immediately, masks will be optional for riders and employees on Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess.

WASHINGTON — Riders on the metro will no longer be required to wear face masks, according to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

The change comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) suspended mask enforcement, while the Biden Administration reviews the federal judge’s ruling.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

WMATA said riders are encouraged to "make decisions that are in their best interests."

For more updates, riders can sign up for MetroAlerts text or email messages to receive updated service information

