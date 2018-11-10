WASHINGTON -- The accused killer was back on the stand on Thursday for the DC mansion murders trial, but it was the prosecutors turn to try and pick apart Daron Wint's alibi in the four murders.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Bach returned repeatedly to the fact that the one guy who can put Wint somewhere else besides the mansion is dead.

"Ed is dead," the prosecutor said to Wint, in what is likely to be one of the long trial's most memorable quotes.

"The only person you remember is Ed," she said with her voice dripping doubt, "and Ed is dead."

"Yes, ma'am," he responded, in a faint Caribbean accent from Guyana, the South American country where he was born.

#Developing Prosecutors pick apart Daron Wint’s alibi in #MansionMurders hostage taking. “So the only person you can remember is Ed, and Ed is dead?!!!” Wint says he spent day at “Ed’s” house in SE DC. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jlI1n9eEDE — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) October 11, 2018

On May 13, 2015, the day Savvas and Amy Savopoulos, their son Phillip, 10, and their housekeeper, Vera Figueroa, were taken captive in the Woodley Park home, Wint insists his brother Darrell dropped him off at Ed's house in Southeast, DC. The lawyer's have not used Ed's last name.

Wint said lots of people came and went from the home, but the only one he could name was Ed, a man prosecutors say was a heavy user of marijuana and cocaine. Ed passed away before the trial.

When his public defender was questioning him, Wint said he did not know Savvas Savopoulos when he worked as a welder at the Savopoulos company, American Iron Works, in Prince George's County. But under sharp and tough questioning from Bach, Wint admitted Savvas was running the company in 2005, when Wint was fired for failing to turn up for work.

Wint admitted that he spent years looking for work after getting fired, and had to depend on family members for help.

But now Wint is blaming his brother Darrel for the murders. He said Darrell lured him to the mansion on Woodland Drive, but he insists he never went upstairs, where firefighters found the bodies.

That claim led to a rapid fire series of questions by the prosecutor.

Withering finish to prosecution cross of #MansionMurders defendant #DaronWint: “You wouldn’t have any trouble overpowering a 10 year old boy?” “No ma’am.” “It was your hair in the room with (the) bodies?” “No ma’am.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/boTTUZGeq6 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) October 11, 2018

"You certainly wouldn't have any trouble overpowering a ten-year-old boy," or the others, she asked Wint on the stand.

"No ma'am," he answered.

"And it was your DNA on the pizza crust," found in the house?

"Yes ma'am."

"And the construction vest you wore in (Amy Savopoulos') burning Porsche?"

"Yes ma'am."

"And your hair in the room with (the) bodies?"

"No ma'am."

Wint's lawyers will try to redirect his testimony and undo some of the damage.

The trial in a case that shocked the nation three years ago is likely to wrap up next week.

