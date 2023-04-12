Dupont Circle fountain up and running for the first time in years

If you can't remember a time the fountain was working, you're not alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Did you know the Dupont Circle fountain is supposed to have water flowing through it? Well, for two to three years now, the fountain has been shut down for extensive repairs.

This week, water began flowing though all three spouts of the fountain again.

Officials claim the fountain will only be up and running temporarily until phase 2 of repairs takes place later this spring.

During that time, the water will once again be shut off.

Officials say the work should take six weeks to complete.

Constructed in 1921, the fountain, formally known as the Rear Admiral Samuel Francis Dupont Memorial Fountain, was named after Rear Admiral Samuel F. Dupont, who served in the Union Navy during the Civil War.

Since its construction, the fountain has undergone several repairs including in 2022 when the National Park Service had to waterproof the base and pressure test the pipes.

Officials say several fountains in D.C. are shut down for repairs, including the Meridian Hill Park Fountain (aka the Malcolm X Park Fountain).