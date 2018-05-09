WASHINGTON -- When Californian Kate Schroeder heard that a representative had been indicted on illegally using more than $250,00 campaign funds, she was interested.

After all, she had grown up just outside of his district.

In August, California Rep. Duncan Hunter was charged with using campaign funds "to purchase goods and services for their personal use and enjoyment." His wife was also indicted.

RELATED: Rep. Duncan Hunter indictment: Amazing allegations include $462.46 for 30 shots of tequila

The indictment includes places like the Spy Museum, where souvenirs were allegedly bought, to a Mexican restaurant, which cost over $400 in tequila shots and steak, to an expensive dinner on H. Street. The list caught Schroeder's eye.

“Man, we should go to some of these places,” Schroeder, who now lives and works just outside of D.C., immediately told her friends. And thus, because this is D.C., the Duncan Hunter Pub Crawl was born.

The idea is to visit the places mentioned in the indictment. "Are you in DC and love drinking and misappropriation of campaign funds? Well then do we have the pub crawl for you. Starting at the Spy Museum we will travel to many of Duncan Hunters favorite haunts to spend campaign donations," the Facebook event reads.

Starting with a public Facebook event that consisted of just Schroeder and her friends, the event has now garnered interest from nearly 1,000 people, with over 800 saying they’re interested and over 150 saying they’re going.

“It makes sense because it’s D.C.,” Schroeder said, but now says she plans to call ahead to the places on the list about their plans.

That list includes H Street Country Club, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Matchbox, and El Tamarindo (the place where Hunter allegedly spent over $400 on tequila shots and a steak), among others. As the event, which is currently scheduled for October 5, draws closer, Schroeder plans on making a map to guide pub crawlers along.

After getting wind of the event, the Spy Museum is offering the first 5 pub crawlers a free “I was Never Hear Shirt” and wrote in the Facebook event that they can enjoy their first drink on them – “a satisfying shot of the Soviet-style non-alcoholic Leninade (while supplies last) + a 'Deny Everything' coupon to shop for gifts at the Spy Store.”

Schroeder wasn't surprised when nearly 1,000 people tacked themselves onto her plans. “People generally enjoy making fun of politics,” she said.

She said what did surprise her though was the diversity of people interested in the event on Facebook. “I assumed it would be all Democrats,” she said, but says people from both sides of the aisle have expressed interest in it.

She chalks it up to the current political climate. “It’s been such an absurd, high-anxiety couple of years. People are looking for release…Here’s a silly thing that’s happening,” she said.

This isn’t the first time food and drink has been politically-themed in Washington.

RELATED: In DC, even the drinking is political as a bar offers 'Moscow Muellers'

Following the indictment. El Tamarindo offered a “$10 Duncan Combo,” consisting of tequila shot and a steak taco.

Meanwhile, The Bird DC has been known to offer cheap “Moscow Muellers” anytime Robert Mueller indicted an associate of President Trump.

Last July, when former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, several bars opened early to screen the testimony.

© 2018 WUSA