Dunbar High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after Dunbar High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday morning.
According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the school just after 9:30 a.m.
Students and staff were evacuated from the campus just before 10 a.m. due to the bomb threat.
Officers searched the campus and more than an hour later, staff and students were given the "all-clear."
"We treat all threats seriously," said a spokesperson from DC Public Schools.
The roadway in the 100 block of N Street was closed while officers investigated.
There is no word on who may have threatened the high school at this time.
In Feb. 2022, two teenagers were arrested in connection to bomb threats made toward schools in the D.C. area, including Dunbar High School. Police found no hazardous materials in any of the schools, following the threats.
