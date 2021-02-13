Dump truck in 3-car crash flips, spills concrete into SE DC street

A D.C. hazmat team was working to clear the scene in icy morning conditions.

WASHINGTON — A dump truck has flipped on its side and spilled large amounts of concrete during a crash with two other cars, D.C. firefighters say.

Two people were evaluated but refused treatment Saturday morning. Firefighters tweeted shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the truck overturned near Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues in Southeast D.C.

Firefighters did not say if the icy weather was a factor in the crash.

A hazmat team and the D.C. Department of Public Works were working to clear the scene, removing concrete that ran into the street and mitigating fuel spill.

The hazardous materials crew was draining the truck's diesel fuel tank to prevent further spillage. Firefighters were seen scaling ladders to reach the gas tank with the truck turned on its side.

The intersection where the crash happened is not far from Anacostia Park and the John Philip Sousa Bridge.

Roads are slick in the D.C. region with cloudy and cold conditions of sleet, freezing rain and high temperature of 32 degrees. WUSA9 viewers have reported slippery sidewalks and driveways.