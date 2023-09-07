Child and father hit by drunk driver walking to the pool, police say

The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a crash left her pinned underneath a car. The driver is charged with driving under the influence.

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl is still in the hospital recovering after she and her father were hit by an alleged drunk driver Saturday afternoon, according to DC Police.

First responders were sent to the 3200 block of 4th Street, SE just after 1 p.m. for reports of a crash with a person trapped under a car. Once on scene, they found the child with serious injuries, conscious and breathing. She was airlifted to a local hospital, where she is still receiving treatment as of Sunday afternoon.

Her father did not have life-threatening injuries, but was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

According to DC Police, the suspect first hit a parked car, with people inside, then hit the child and her father and finally crashed into a residence. The driver did not stay at the crash scene, but was found shortly after in a nearby alley.

Thaniyyah Veney, a 32-year-old from Southeast, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving after colliding, assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

Crash with entrapment and medevac 3200 block 4th St SE. 1 adult transported by ground to trauma center and 1 juvenile transported by @usparkpolicepio helicopter. The juvenile was initially reported to be under the vehicle. Call was dispatched at 1:06. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2023

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White posted about the crash on Instagram, saying the girl and her dad were hit while walking to the pool.

In a later post, White said the child had suffered a broken shoulder, a broken hip and a fractured skull. He said she was in stable condition.

"This was a miracle," Councilmember White wrote. "Mom and Dad want to thank everyone. 🙌🏾 God is Good!🙌🏾"