WASHINGTON -- The city is taking another step to discourage drivers from parking in the heart of a popular nightlife area.

On Thursday, the District Department of Transportation will begin to tow cars that park in its designated “pick-up drop off zones” in Dupont Circle.

DDOT set up the zones in October to provide rideshare drivers easier access to meet their customers curbside. All other drivers were prohibited from parking in the zones during certain nights.

The zones sit on and around Connecticut Avenue, south of the Dupont Circle traffic circle.

According to DDOT, cars that park in the zones will be towed Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10 .p.m and 7 a.m.

The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District consulted with DDOT in its work to create the pick-up drop off zone pilot program last year.

Patrick Powell, Director of Operations and Preparedness for the GTBID, described the 3 a.m. hour-along Connecticut Avenue as a ‘third rush hour’ due to all the people leaving bars and restaurants.

"You'll see pedestrians pretty much from the building to the roadway," he said.

All the congestion can create problems on Connecticut Avenue.

Often you can spot people wandering into the second or third lanes of traffic to hop into a rideshare car because a car is parked curbside in the pick-up drop off zone.

“When you have all the cars parked on the side and everybody is trying to drop off everybody to all the clubs and restaurants here, it creates a bottleneck,” said Jason McCarther, general manager of Rewind and Decades on Connecticut Avenue.

Powell said restaurant and bar activity along the zoned portions of Connecticut Avenue has increased over the last five years. He said there are roughly 100 alcohol licensed businesses in the area with a customer capacity of more than 18,000 people.

While it is possible some of the people parking in the zones are customers of local businesses, Powell said they are likely not nearby residents.

He said there are only 23 living units in the entirety of the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District.

