Driver rescued from hood after driving car into Potomac River

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — D.C. firefighters rescued a driver from the Potomac River after they drove their car into shallow waters near the area of Ohio and East Basin Drives Southwest early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the area around 2 a.m. The vehicle was found in shallow water and the driver was on the hood when rescuers arrived. They were taken from the car and brought to the shore. Medical personnel evaluated the person and found no apparent injuries. No other people were in the car at the time.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash. No other details were immediately available from responding firefighters. It is not clear whether the driver will face any charges due to the crash. No roads in the area were closed as a result of the crash.