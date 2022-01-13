x
Driver critically injured after car flips, strikes storefront in Northwest DC

The damage to the building in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW was cosmetic only, authorities say

WASHINGTON — A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they crashed their car and it struck a storefront before eventually flipping over. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 11:30 Wednesday night. Firefighters found a single-vehicle crash with the driver trapped inside the car. Firefighters worked to rescue the trapped driver, who was eventually freed and taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries, DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Fire crews say its collapse rescue team checked the building that was struck for structural integrity issues, but found none. The damage to the building was "cosmetic only" according to DC Fire's tweet. Firefighters did not provide an estimated cost of repairs to the storefront.

Details about what led up to the crash are not known at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

