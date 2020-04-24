WASHINGTON — For more than a month now, millions of workers across the country have been working remotely to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It's been adjustment for all of us, and a new survey shows a number of employees are taking full advantage of the situation, and we're not talking about wearing sweatpants to work, or doing laundry during a Zoom meeting.

A new survey by a company called Fishbowl asked employees working remotely if they ever drink alcohol while working from home. The survey was answered by nearly 13,000 people across the U.S. Overall, 41.76% responded that they drink while on the clock and working from home.

More locally, 38.42% of DC employees, 42.47% of Maryland employees, and 35.47% of Virginia employees admitted to throwing one back while at work. Virginia was one of the states with the lowest percentage of yes answers.

North Carolina had the highest percentage of employees who answered yes, with 47.7%. Following closely behind were Oregon (47.58%), Connecticut (47.41%), Colorado (46.93%), and Washington (46.3%).

Arkansas had the lowest percentage of yes answers, with 28.85%.

The profession that had the most yes answers? Advertising and marketing agencies.Not journalists.

Data for each state can be found here.

