Dr. Fauci joins Mayor Bowser for DC's 3rd Annual National Maternal & Infant Health Summit

The four-day summit kicks off on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The District's Third Annual National Maternal & Infant Health Summit kicks off with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Congressman Robin Kelly on Tuesday.

The summit is set to be a four-day virtual experience featuring panel discussions, breakout sessions, workshops and a virtual expo on improving maternal and infant wellbeing.

Bowser will begin the summit with a panel discussion on "What We've Learned from COVID-19: The Pandemic's Impact on Perinatal Health and Our Next Steps." The discussion will be led by a moderator and includes Dr. Fauci, Congressman Kelly and Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer, American Medical Association.

By now, you've RSVP'd and done some research on the speakers you want to see at today's National Maternal and Infant Health Summit. All that's left is to make sure your friends can join you!



They can still visit https://t.co/xeHapH20Iw to save a spot.



Here's today's agenda! pic.twitter.com/1JLAdwXrEu — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 15, 2020

Throughout the next days, the summit is expected to bring together health professionals, activists, parents, and public officials to address the disproportionally high rates of maternal mortality experienced by people of color in D.C. and across the nation, according to release from the summit.

"By bringing in medical experts like Dr. Fauci and policymakers like Congresswoman Kelly, we can use this unprecedented moment to learn how this pandemic has affected mothers and babies and how we can improve the systems impacting maternal and infant health," said Mayor Bowser. "This year's annual Summit is another opportunity for us to continue our work toward ensuring mothers and babies live safe and healthy lives before, during, and after childbirth."

The panel discussion will be followed by two other discussions on the "Understanding the Root Causes: The Impact of Trauma on the Life Course" and "In the Forefront: Moving the Needle on Perinatal Health through Youth Voice & Advocacy."



Mayor Bowser's National Maternal & Infant Health Summit is a keystone event, planned and executed by Thrive by Five DC in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs.