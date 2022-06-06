Dozens of residents displaced, 2 firefighters injured in apartment complex fire in Southeast DC

Firefighters also rescued two cats from the blaze, though one dog didn't make it out alive.

WASHINGTON — A fire at an apartment complex in Southeast D.C. displaced more than two dozen residents and injured two firefighters Sunday night, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet that a fire started on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in the 5000 block of B Street S.E.

Firefighters worked to evacuate residents from the apartment through the window using ladders and had other residents shelter in place.

Several residents were evaluated and did not require medical transport.

Firefighters say the number of displaced is around 26 residents, including five children. The residents will receive assistance from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake region.

One dog died and two cats were rescued by D.C. fire personnel. The cats were transferred to Humane Rescue for veterinary treatment.

According to the fire department, two firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.