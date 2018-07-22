Drivers had to find alternate routes on Sunday after a downed tree caused a road closure on Sunday.

Military Road and 16th Street NW were closed in both directions following a downed tree. The tree also took down some power lines.

FORECAST HERE

Ross Drive which runs under Military Road was also closed due to flooding.

Got a closure at Ross Drive where it goes under military road due to today’s afternoon rain @wusa9 @hbwx pic.twitter.com/bJwmpjd9Kf — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 22, 2018

A sinkhole also opened up in Germantown after heavy rains on Saturday night.

Officials say this sinkhole -15 ft deep and 15ft across- will likely keep a section of major Germantown artery Father Hurley Blvd closed for weeks. Officials say heavy rains soaked a storm drain and it gave way overnight. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/E92jJnxi2G — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) July 22, 2018

TIMELINE: Flood threat into week

Weather patterns brought storms and showers to our area over the weekend, causing some flooding. Rainy weather is expected to continue this week.

© 2018 WUSA