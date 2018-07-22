Drivers had to find alternate routes on Sunday after a downed tree caused a road closure on Sunday.
Military Road and 16th Street NW were closed in both directions following a downed tree. The tree also took down some power lines.
Ross Drive which runs under Military Road was also closed due to flooding.
A sinkhole also opened up in Germantown after heavy rains on Saturday night.
TIMELINE: Flood threat into week
Weather patterns brought storms and showers to our area over the weekend, causing some flooding. Rainy weather is expected to continue this week.
