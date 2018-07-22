Drivers had to find alternate routes on Sunday after a downed tree caused a road closure on Sunday.

Military Road and 16th Street NW were closed in both directions following a downed tree. The tree also took down some power lines.

Ross Drive which runs under Military Road was also closed due to flooding.

A sinkhole also opened up in Germantown after heavy rains on Saturday night.

Weather patterns brought storms and showers to our area over the weekend, causing some flooding. Rainy weather is expected to continue this week.

