A downed tree forced a road closure on Sunday.

16th St. and Military Road NW were closed in both directions following a downed tree. The tree also took down some power lines.

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.

FORECAST HERE

Meanwhile, Ross Drive which runs under Military Road also closed due to flooding.

A sinkhole also opened up in Germantown after heavy rains on Saturday night.

TIMELINE: Flood threat into week

Weather patterns brought storms and showers to our area this weekend, causing some flooding. Rainy weather is expected to continue into the week.

© 2018 WUSA