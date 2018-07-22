A downed tree forced a road closure on Sunday.

16th St. and Military Road NW were closed in both directions following a downed tree. The tree also took down some power lines.

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.

Meanwhile, Ross Drive which runs under Military Road also closed due to flooding.

Got a closure at Ross Drive where it goes under military road due to today’s afternoon rain @wusa9 @hbwx pic.twitter.com/bJwmpjd9Kf — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 22, 2018

A sinkhole also opened up in Germantown after heavy rains on Saturday night.

Officials say this sinkhole -15 ft deep and 15ft across- will likely keep a section of major Germantown artery Father Hurley Blvd closed for weeks. Officials say heavy rains soaked a storm drain and it gave way overnight. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/E92jJnxi2G — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) July 22, 2018

Weather patterns brought storms and showers to our area this weekend, causing some flooding. Rainy weather is expected to continue into the week.

