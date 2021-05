Police are on the scene of a Tuesday evening stabbing in the 100 block of 56th Street, Southeast, that has left two men with wounds.

The stabbing was in the 100 block of 56th Street, Southeast, which has left two men with wounds, according to D.C. Police.

The department has not confirmed any deaths but has said homicide investigators have been called to the stabbing scene.

No further information has been provided by police.

