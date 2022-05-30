x
Police: 2 men shot in Southeast DC

Police are looking for a newer model gray SUV with a "heavy tint." It was last seen on Mississippi Ave. in Southeast, D.C. toward Halley Terrace.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 26, 2022.

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast, D.C., leaving police on the lookout for an SUV spotted near the scene. 

DC police responded to the 3900 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast, D.C. around 3:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were conscious and breathing, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a gray SUV that appears to be a newer model with a "heavy tint" last seen on Mississippi Avenue SE driving toward Halley Terrace.

Additional details regarding motives behind the shootings or identifying information about the men shot have not been released. This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

