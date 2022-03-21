x
DC

Police investigating double shooting in Northeast DC

Police say both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot early Monday morning and investigators are still searching for who is responsible.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast around 1:45 a.m. after receiving 911 calls and reports from ShotSpotter.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, according to Fifth District Watch Commander Lt. John Sprague. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made. 

MPD has not released any information about the possible suspect or suspects in this case.

Anyone who may have information should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

