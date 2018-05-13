Tyler Carach is known as the Donut Kid. He has the cape to prove it, and the motto: ‘I donut need a reason to thank a cop’.

He’s on a mission to give a donut and say thank you to every police officer in the country.

“I believe they deserve to be thanked for the protection and safety they give everybody,” said Carach.

His mother, Sheena Carach said it all started 20 months ago, when Tyler was eight years old. They were at a store and Tyler decided to use his allowance money to buy some of the local officers donuts. When he saw how grateful they were for the gesture, he decided he should keep on giving.

“‘We’re from a little farm town of just 17 hundred people. Little did I know that he was going to try and thank every single police officer in America,” she said.

So far they’ve handed out more than 55 thousand donuts, and traveled to 27 states to do it. They’ve been able to do it with the help of corporate sponsors and donations.

Gregg Eggenbrecht, a Wilmington, Delaware, police officer said it’s really touching to see a kid with so much heart.

“What he’s doing for law enforcement, little things like this, really mean a lot to us,” he said.

