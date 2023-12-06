x
Dog stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

Police say a person was selling the dog when the suspect approached and stole the puppy at gunpoint.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a dog stolen at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. 

The dog is described as an unnamed 8-week-old toy poodle.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was meeting up with another person in the area to sell a dog. During the transaction, another person approached the victim and took the 8-week-old puppy at gunpoint. 

The suspect ran before the police arrived. 

Officers shared a picture of the stolen puppy, hoping someone will help find the dog. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

