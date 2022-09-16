Dog reunited with one of six stolen puppies

HRA shared video of the puppy, named Aries, reuniting with his mother and sibling, Glitter, as they played happily in the backyard of a home.

WASHINGTON — The Human Rescue Alliance (HRA) released a video of a dog reuniting with one of her puppies after six of the dogs in her litter were reportedly stolen at just 5 weeks old.

The mother, 1-year-old Godiva, gave birth to a litter of seven puppies in early August and they were all transferred to a foster home to spend their critical growth period together in a better environment than the shelter. Later that month, HRA was contacted about a dog, later confirmed to be Godiva, abandoned and tied to a pole.

The litter was reportedly stolen at the vulnerable age of just 3.5-weeks-old. HRA said the litter was potentially sold or given to unsuspecting buyers.

One of the seven puppies was found after humane law enforcement conducted a search and seizure warrant on a location suspected of housing the litter. The lone puppy was reunited with their mother.

On Sept. 15 someone returned another puppy to HRA after seeing news reports.

HRA shared video of the puppy, named Aries, reuniting with his mother and sibling, Glitter, as they played happily in the backyard of a home.

"Both siblings will benefit from growing up together during their formative years and won’t experience the trauma of being separated from mom too early in their life," HRA said in an email to WUSA9. "We desperately want this for the rest of Godiva’s puppies who have been robbed of this."

The person who turned in Aries will receive a reward. HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for the information on the 5-week-old puppies.

"We’re hopeful this will inspire others who might have information to come forward for both the welfare of the puppies, and peace of mind for our community and staff."