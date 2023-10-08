Dog rescued from Washington Channel

D.C. Fireboats and police harbor units were made aware of the dog in the water in a Twitter post.

WASHINGTON — A dog has been safely recovered and reunited with its owner after being spotted swimming in the Washington Channel on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, D.C. Fireboats and police harbor units were made aware of the dog in the water.

In the post officials explained that a fireboat came across the dog swimming near Haines Point. First responders were able to safely recover the dog from the water and reunite it with its owner.

The post also included pictures of the wet dog in the fireboat after being rescued from the water.

DC Fireboats & @DCPoliceDept harbor units were alerted to a dog in Washington Channel waters. Fireboat 3 encountered the dog swimming mid channel near Haines Point. Dog safely recovered & reunited with owner. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/hhUb7RPeGU — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 5, 2023

Safety tips on how to take your dog for a swim:

The American Kennel Club says short-legged or long-bodied dogs tend to struggle in the water, but even those bred for swimming prowess should be introduced to the water with care. The ASPCA warns never to throw or force a dog into the water but instead guide them gently. Dogs can learn to swim with supervision from an adult with strong swimming skills, or by watching other dogs play in the water.

“It may take a few tries of just holding your arms underneath them until they start to actually get that paddle before you let them free in that body of water,” explained Dr. Weaver.

