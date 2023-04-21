Fire in SE DC leaves 5 adults, 4 children displaced

The fire has been contained to the apartment it started in.

WASHINGTON —

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog in Southeast D.C. after apartments in the area went up in flames.

DC Fire officials say five adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of the flames in the 500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast Friday afternoon.

One dog was rescued from the apartments and taken to safety by firefighters.

Several residents were evaluated for injuries by EMS but did not require a ride to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators are still on scene collecting evidence and witness testimony.

The fire has since been contained to the apartment it started in.

At least nine people have no place to go home to tonight as a result of the flames.

