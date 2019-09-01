WASHINGTON — The Humane Rescue Alliance is looking for a man who was caught on camera hitting a dog and then abandoning her at a liquor store and laundromat in Northeast D.C. last week.

A $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered in the incident that happened on January 4 at Skip's Liquor Store and Laundromat located at 405 61st St. in Northeast.

Surveillance video shows the man hitting the dog, possibly with an object, and then dragging her away from his vehicle. He then abandoned the dog in the area of the liquor store.

“The depth and severity of this dog’s exposed wounds strongly suggests that she endured extraordinary pain,” said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services at HRA. “HRA is determined to bring her abuser to justice and we hope this reward will motivate any witnesses or others with information about this crime to come forward immediately.”

The car caught on the surveillance camera is described as a red Cadillac CTS model year possibly between 2003-2007.

We are seeking information regarding the identity of the person of interest seen in the video for questioning regarding the incident in addition to any information regarding the source of the dog’s injuries or identifying the address where this dog may have resided. If you have information, please call 202-723-5730, option 1.